JOHANNESBURG Jan 18 Growth in South
Africa's retail sales slowed to 6.8 percent year-on-year at
constant prices in November from a revised 7.5 percent in
October, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.
On a month-on-month basis in November, retail sales
contracted 0.3 percent and grew 7.3 percent in the three months
to November compared with the same period a year ago.
Economists polled by Reuters this week expected retail sales
growth to slow to 7.2 percent year-on-year from the 7.4 percent
initially reported by the statistics agency for October.
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Ed Cropley)