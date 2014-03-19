JOHANNESBURG, March 19 South Africa's retail sales grew more than expected at 6.8 percent year-on-year in January, from a revised 2.7 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

Economists had expected sales growth of 2.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis sales were up 0.8 percent and increased 4.3 percent in January compared with the same period in the previous year. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)