JOHANNESBURG May 14 South Africa's retail sales grew by a lower-than-expected 1 percent year-on-year in March compared with a revised 2.3 percent in February, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

Economists had expected retail sales to rise 2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, sales fell 1.4 percent in March, but were up 3.2 percent in the quarter to March compared with the same period in 2013. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)