JOHANNESBURG, June 18 South Africa's retail sales grew by 1.8 percent year-on-year in April compared with a revised 0.8 percent in March, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

Economists had expected retail sales to increase by 1.6 percent compared with the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were flat in April, but were up 1.6 percent in the quarter to April compared with the same period in 2013. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)