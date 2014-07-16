JOHANNESBURG, July 16 South Africa's retail sales grew by 2.4 percent year-on-year in May, above expectations, compared with a revised 2.1 percent expansion in April, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted retail sales would increase by just 0.8 percent compared with the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.8 percent in May, and rose 1.8 percent in the quarter to May compared with the same period in 2013. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)