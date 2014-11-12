(Corrects August retail sales figure in paragraph 1)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 12 South Africa's retail sales
rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in September, below market
expectations but above a revised 2.0 percent expansion in
August.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would
increase by 2.8 percent compared with the same month last year.
On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.8 percent, and
rose 2.2 percent in the three months to September compared with
the same period in 2013.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)