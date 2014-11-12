(Corrects August retail sales figure in paragraph 1)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 12 South Africa's retail sales rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in September, below market expectations but above a revised 2.0 percent expansion in August.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would increase by 2.8 percent compared with the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.8 percent, and rose 2.2 percent in the three months to September compared with the same period in 2013. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)