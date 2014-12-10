JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 South Africa's retail sales rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in October, above market expectations and compared with a 2.3 percent expansion in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would increase by 2.0 percent compared with the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.4 percent, and rose 2.6 percent in the three months to October compared with the same period in 2013. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)