BRIEF-Digital China Group owns 23.75 pct stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via unit DCHK
* Says co is owning 23.75 percent stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via co's unit Digital China(HK)Limited (DCHK)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 14 South Africa's retail sales rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in November, above market expectations but lower than a revised 3.2 percent expansion in October.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would increase by 1.7 percent in November compared with the same month last year.
On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 1.5 percent, and rose 2.7 percent in the three months to November compared with the same period in 2013. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* Says co is owning 23.75 percent stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via co's unit Digital China(HK)Limited (DCHK)
SEOUL, May 11 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday named a new head of marketing for its mobile business as part of a long-delayed executive reshuffle.