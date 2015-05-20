JOHANNESBURG May 20 South Africa's retail sales grew 2 percent year-on-year in March, below market expectations and lower than a revised 3.7 percent expansion in February.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.5 percent, but rose 2.5 percent in the three months to March compared with the same period in 2014. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)