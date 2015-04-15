JOHANNESBURG, April 15 South Africa's retail
sales grew to 4.2 percent year-on-year in February, its fastest
rate since Q1 of 2014 and above market expectations.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would
increase by 2.2 percent in February compared with the same month
last year.
The statistics office revised January's expansion upward to
1.9 percent from 1.7 percent previously.
On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 1.9 percent, and
rose 2.6 percent in the three months to February compared with
the same period in 2014.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)