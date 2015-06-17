BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JOHANNESBURG, June 17 South Africa's retail sales grew by 3.4 percent year-on-year in April, above market expectations, after expanding by a revised 2.5 percent in March, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.
On a month-on-month basis, sales ticked up 0.2 percent, and rose 3.2 percent in the three months to April compared with the same period last year. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)