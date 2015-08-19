JOHANNESBURG Aug 19 South Africa's retail sales grew by 3.5 percent year-on-year in June, as expected, after expanding by a revised 2.3 percent in May, the government's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.1 percent, and rose by 3.1 percent in the three months to June compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting By Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)