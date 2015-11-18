JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 South Africa's retail sales grew below expectations by 2.7 percent year-on-year in September after expanding by a revised 4.0 percent in August, the government's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 1.9 percent, and rose by 3.3 percent in the three months to September compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said.

The consensus for September retail sales growth was 4.1 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

