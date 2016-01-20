JOHANNESBURG Jan 20 South Africa's retail sales grew above expectations by 3.9 percent year-on-year in November after expanding by a revised 3.4 percent in October, the government's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 2.5 percent, and also rose by 3.5 percent in the three months to November compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said.

The consensus for November retail sales growth was 2.9 percent, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)