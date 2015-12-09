JOHANNESBURG Dec 9 South Africa's retail sales grew above expectations by 3.3 percent year-on-year in October after expanding by a revised 3.0 percent in September, the government's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.2 percent, and rose by 3.4 percent in the three months to October compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said.

The consensus for October retail sales growth was 2.5 percent, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)