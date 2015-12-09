BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
JOHANNESBURG Dec 9 South Africa's retail sales grew above expectations by 3.3 percent year-on-year in October after expanding by a revised 3.0 percent in September, the government's statistics agency said on Wednesday.
On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.2 percent, and rose by 3.4 percent in the three months to October compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said.
The consensus for October retail sales growth was 2.5 percent, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman