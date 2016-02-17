JOHANNESBURG Feb 17 South Africa's retail sales grew above expectations by 4.1 percent year-on-year in December after expanding by a revised 3.8 percent in November, the government's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.9 percent, and rose by 3.8 percent in the three months to December compared with the same period in the previous year, Statistics South Africa said.

The consensus for December retail sales growth was 3.3 percent, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)