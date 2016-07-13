JOHANNESBURG, July 13 South African retail sales rose by a more-than-expected 4.5 percent year-on-year in May, after expanding by a revised 1.6 percent in April, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.6 percent year-on-year increase in May.

On a month-on-month basis, sales rose by 3.4 percent and were up 3 percent in the three months to May compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)