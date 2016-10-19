BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
JOHANNESBURG Oct 19 South African retail sales grew by 0.2 percent year-on-year in August, after expanding by a revised 1.2 percent in July, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.8 percent year-on-year increase in August.
On a month-on-month basis, sales grew by 0.3 percent, and were up 0.9 percent in the three months to August compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.