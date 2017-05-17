JOHANNESBURG May 17 South African retail sales
rose by 0.8 percent year-on-year in March, beating market
expectations of a contraction, after falling by 1.6 percent in
February, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.7 percent
year-on-year contraction in March.
On a month-on-month basis, sales inched up by 0.3 percent
but were down 1 percent in the three months to March compared
with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James
Macharia)