JOHANNESBURG, June 14 South African retail sales
rose by 1.5 percent year-on-year in April, beating market
expectations, after increasing 0.9 percent in March, data from
the statistics office showed on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.6 percent
year-on-year increase in retail sales in April.
On a month-on-month basis, sales inched up by 0.3 percent
and were also up 0.3 percent in the three months to April
compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa
said.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)