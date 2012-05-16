JOHANNESBURG, May 16 Growth in South Africa's retail sales was at 6.8 percent on a year-on-year basis at constant prices in March, compared with a revised 6.7 percent in February, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday. Following is a table of percentage changes for each type of retailer. year/year Mar Feb Jan-March General dealers 4.5 7.7 5.9 Retailers of food & bev 5.5 4.2 4.4 Pharmaceutical and medical 5.2 3.4 4.6 Textiles, clothing & footwear 12.0 4.1 5.4 Household furniture &appliances 11.3 8.7 8.6 Hardware, paint & glass 1.1 5.8 3.8 All other retailers 9.8 10.8 8.3 (Reporting By Tshepo Tshabalala)