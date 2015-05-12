BRIEF-Abdullah Al Othaim Markets reports Q1 profit of 60.2 mln riyals
* Q1 total sales 1.88 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN May 12 South African competition authorities will launch an investigation on the retail industry to ascertain that there was sufficient competition, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.
Ebrahim Patel, the economic development minister, authorised a similar market enquiry into the healthcare sector two years ago which showed signs of high prices. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
* Q1 total sales 1.88 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.