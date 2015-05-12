(Adds details)

CAPE TOWN May 12 South African competition authorities will launch an investigation on the retail industry to ascertain that there was sufficient competition, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

Ebrahim Patel, the economic development minister, authorised a similar market enquiry into the healthcare sector two years ago, which showed signs of high prices.

"It will examine, among others, the tenancy arrangements in shopping malls, the growth of township enterprises (such as) small shops, spaza shops and so on and it's intended to ensure that we've got a competitive but also inclusive retail sector," Patel told reporters before a speech to parliament.

Public hearings on the healthcare investigation will start this year, he added.

Patel said he would also instruct South Africa's International Trade Administration Commission to tie any future commitments on reducing tariffs to manufacturers' agreeing to invest, train, create jobs and increase productivity. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)