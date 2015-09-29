* South African retailers must embrace fast fashion
* Global firms to expand in $15 bln market
* Local manufacturers important for short lead times
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Sept 29 South African retailers are
waking up to the need to work more closely with a resurgent
domestic textile industry to help fend off global fashion giants
muscling in on the continent's most lucrative market.
Cheap Chinese clothes imports almost broke the back of local
garment makers, but the sector has started to recover after the
government invested more than 2 billion rand ($149 million) in
upgraded production lines and more innovative technology.
However, the majority of clothing sold in South Africa by
local brands such as The Foschini Group (TFG),
Truworths, Mr Price and Edcon is
still sourced from Asia.
But more competition is expected from global brands such as
Inditex's Zara and Hennes & Mauritz as they
expand in a sector whose value rose to more than 200 billion
rand ($15 billion) at the end of 2014 from 8 billion in 2001.
Among the continent's most brand-conscious consumers, South
African households spent an average of 5.3 percent, or 582 rand,
of monthly income on clothing and footwear in 2014, above
spending on education at 373 rand, according to the Bureau for
Market Research at the University of South Africa.
In impoverished shanty towns where the black majority live,
the trendiest clothes and latest fashion are common features of
township life.
"If we are able to take raw materials to the season's
hottest, in-demand products faster than anyone else, that's good
for our business, for the local manufacturing industry and for
our customers," said Graham Choice, head of Foschini's
manufacturing and design centre
FAST FASHION
Keen to tap this vibrant market, Zara opened in South Africa
four years ago and now has six stores. Australian no-frills
chain Cotton On has described the country as its fastest growing
market while Britain's Top Shop and Forever 21 arrived recently.
H&M is set to open a vast store next month. At 50,000 square
feet (4,700 square meters) the outlet in Cape Town's trendy V&A
Waterfront mall will be one of H&M's biggest and the Swedish
retailer will open another outlet in Johannesburg in November.
Inditex, which pioneered the idea of producing a constant
supply of new styles from factories close to its biggest markets
- a concept known as "fast fashion" - flies in clothes twice a
week from suppliers in Portugal, Turkey and Spain.
H&M, which produces the bulk of its garments in Asia, is
expected to adopt a similar approach.
"The signs are there that we could bleed market share,
unless we change," Justin Barnes, chairman at B&M Analysts which
advises the government and the clothing industry, told Reuters.
To defend their market share, South African retailers should
take advantage of the faster speeds at which local suppliers can
get clothes to market, analysts said.
The Foschini Group says it is aiming to work more closely
with local suppliers, and about 65 percent of its women's wear
is now made in South Africa.
Some South African factories can get fresh garments into
stores within 32 days, and most are aiming to regularly beat a
maximum cut-off target of 42 days, though not surprisingly
that's still slower than the fast fashion pioneer.
Inditex says in some cases, depending on the availability of
fabrics and the complexity of the garment production, it can
race from design to the store in less than two weeks.
FAVOURABLE FUNDAMENTALS
South Africa has about 900 clothing factories left, just
over half an estimated 1,600 plants at the sector's peak in
1996, according to data from the clothing manufacturing industry
bargaining council.
From 2010 to 2014, productivity jumped 36 percent while
employment in the clothing, textile, footwear and leather
industry rose to 88,657 in the year to March 2015 from 87,386 a
year earlier. That's still a far cry from the 1996 peak of
228,000 jobs, before Chinese imports hammered local factories.
But now rising wages in China and a weaker rand currency,
which touched record lows of 14 rand to the dollar in September,
are starting to favour local clothes production.
"Fundamentally, the currency has effectively changed the
landscape completely. The longer-term trend is for it to weaken
and, given that fact, retailers want to be predisposed to an
environment where you benefit and are not penalised," said Abdul
Davids, research head at Kagiso Asset Management.
Before taking into account any shipping costs or import
tariffs, a South African factory can already produce a cotton
T-shirt for just under $2, compared to 1 euro ($1.12) in Turkey
and the $0.50-$0.80 in China, said Kagiso's Davids.
Most contracts with Asian garment factories are denominated
in U.S. dollars, further helping the relative competitiveness of
South African factories whenever the greenback strengthens.
Global brands could eventually be tempted to source locally.
H&M, which is already considering buying clothes from Ethiopia,
said it has no plans for production in South Africa, but does
not rule it out for the future.
Asked whether it could consider sourcing from South African
factories, Inditex would only say its garments are manufactured
by the most appropriate suppliers, no matter the final market.
For now, local clothes makers hope more local retailers will
be turning to them to help rival the big brands coming to town.
"The worst is behind us and the industry, and we are moving
forward on the back of fast fashion. It is exciting times," said
Sam Schaffer, managing director of Rotex Fabrics, a textile mill
in the Western Cape province, the heart of South Africa's
clothing industry.
($1 = 13.6541 rand)
