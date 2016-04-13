(Adds market reaction, analyst comment, background)

JOHANNESBURG, April 13 South Africa's retail sales grew above expectations in February, data from the statistics agency showed on Wednesday, suggesting the central bank might have scope to hike interest rates further at its next policy meeting.

Sales were up 4.1 percent year-on-year in February after expanding by a revised 3.6 percent in January. This compared with a median consensus of 2.6 percent reached by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The rand briefly climbed to a session high of 14.6650 to the dollar after the data before giving up the gains mainly due to broadbased dollar strength on global markets.

"The better than expected performance of February retail sales is somewhat encouraging and suggests some underlying resilience in the South African consumer," BNP Paribas Securities economist Jeffrey Schultz said.

The retail data comes a day after a survey pointed to improving consumer sentiment in Africa's most industrialised economy during the first quarter of 2016.

This could give the central bank leeway to raise interest rates as it grapples with rising inflationary pressure.

The South African Reserve Bank raised its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 7 percent last month, and warned further increases were on the cards.