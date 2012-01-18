JOHANNESBURG, Jan 18 Growth in South
Africa's retail sales slowed to 6.8 percent year-on-year at
constant prices in November from 7.5 percent in October,
Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.
Following is a table of percentage changes for each type of
retailer:
year/year
Nov Oct Sept-Nov
General dealers 5.5 4.0 5.6
Retailers of food & bev 2.4 4.0 1.6
Pharmaceutical and medical 3.0 2.8 3.9
Textiles, clothing & footwear 7.9 10.6 8.5
Household furniture &appliances 10.4 15.4 11.6
Hardware, paint & glass 17.6 15.5 16.2
All other retailers 5.6 9.2 9.6
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Phumza Macanda)