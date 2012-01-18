JOHANNESBURG, Jan 18 Growth in South Africa's retail sales slowed to 6.8 percent year-on-year at constant prices in November from 7.5 percent in October, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday. Following is a table of percentage changes for each type of retailer: year/year Nov Oct Sept-Nov General dealers 5.5 4.0 5.6 Retailers of food & bev 2.4 4.0 1.6 Pharmaceutical and medical 3.0 2.8 3.9 Textiles, clothing & footwear 7.9 10.6 8.5 Household furniture &appliances 10.4 15.4 11.6 Hardware, paint & glass 17.6 15.5 16.2 All other retailers 5.6 9.2 9.6 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Phumza Macanda)