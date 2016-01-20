(Adds CPI, analyst comment, market reaction)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 20 South Africa's retail sales
grew more than expected while consumer inflation also
accelerated, official data showed on Wednesday, making an
interest rate hike very likely next week despite weak overall
economic growth.
The South African Reserve Bank raised its benchmark lending
rate by 50 basis points last year, and some analysts expect
another increase on Jan. 28, as a sharply weaker rand and rising
food prices due to drought, fuel inflation.
Retail sales rose by 3.9 percent year-on-year in November
after expanding by a revised 3.4 percent in October, Statistics
South Africa said.
This was above the 2.9 percent increase predicted by
economists in a Reuters poll.
Earlier, data from the statistics agency showed that
inflation climbed to 5.2 percent in December from 4.8 percent
the previous month, nudging towards the top end of the central
bank's 3-6 percent target range.
The rand was on the back foot against the dollar on
Wednesday, reflecting investors' concerns about the outlook for
Africa's most advanced economy, which has struggled to grow due
to structural constraints including chronic power shortages.
The central bank has singled out the local currency, which
fell about 25 percent against the dollar last year, as one of
the biggest risks to inflation.
Food prices are also expected to spiral as a drought
ravaging the southern Africa region cuts domestic grain output.
"In an environment with a rapidly deteriorating inflation
outlook, the Reserve Bank will have little choice but to raise
rates to contain inflationary expectations," analysts at Nedbank
said in a note.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by
James Macharia)