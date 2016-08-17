(Adds details, analyst quote)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 17 South African retail sales
slowed more than expected in June with purchases of
credit-linked items declining sharply as consumer spending
remained under pressure despite a recent pause in policy
tightening by the central bank.
Retail sales grew by 1.7 percent year-on-year in June
according to Statistics South Africa data on Wednesday, much
slower than the 3.8 percent expansion predicted by a Reuters
poll of analysts. Retail sales had grown 4.5 percent in May.
The economy is on the verge of a second consecutive quarter
of contraction after shrinking 1.2 percent in the first quarter.
But despite the slowdown in retail sales, some economists
say rebounds in the manufacturing and mining sectors may help
Africa's most industrialised country avoid a recession.
Manufacturing output rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in June,
while mining production fell only 2.5 percent, smaller than
double-digit contractions seen earlier in the year.
"June's activity data suggest that the South African economy
grew by about 2 percent q/q, thus avoiding a technical
recession," said Capital Economics Africa analyst John
Ashbourne.
"But weak retail sales growth highlights the fragility of
the economy," Ashbourne added.
Sales in furniture, appliances and equipment fell by the
most, contracting 10.4 percent year-on-year in June followed by
a moderate slowdown in hardware goods and clothing.
Economist at First National Bank John Loos said the
declining sales in durable goods was expected in an environment
of high unemployment and rising lending rates, with consumers
opting to delay purchases of big ticket items.
"It's not surprising. It's similar to vehicle purchases
which can be postponed in tough financial times. And the fact
that the SARB has paused rates at the last couple of meetings
doesn't seem to have helped yet," Loos said.
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has raised rates by
200 basis points since early 2014, but kept them on hold at its
May and July policy meetings.
