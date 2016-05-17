* Treasury targeting lower budget deficit
* Economy seen growing at slower rate
* South Africa's debt service costs rising
(Adds quoytes, details)
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, May 17 South Africa will "most
likely" achieve the strict consolidation targets set out in the
budget the Treasury said on Tuesday, despite recent signs that
the economy was headed for a prolonged period of low growth.
The economy of Africa's most industrialised country is
expected to grow by less than 1 percent this year after
expanding 1.3 percent in 2015, hobbled by low commodity prices,
drought and political ructions that have unnerved investors.
"In our case we are still convinced for this year that we
will most likely achieve the revenue target that we put out,
most likely achieve the fiscal consolidation," Director General
at the treasury Lungisa Fuzile told parliament.
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan tabled a package of spending
cuts, civil service job freezes and moderate tax hikes in the
budget in February, aimed at holding off credit downgrades by
ratings agencies that have cited poor growth as major
risk.
The government was targeting to reduce the budget deficit
for the 2016/17 fiscal year to 3.2 percent of GDP from 3.9
percent in 2015/16 period as it tightens spending in the face of
lower revenue.
But this will be an uphill task for Pretoria as analysts
fear the economy is on track for a first recession in seven
years and could be downgraded to "junk" as major sectors of the
economy slipped into sharp decline.
Gordhan said last week he is scheduled to hold meetings with
rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's in the next few
weeks after Moody's left its rating of South Africa's debt at
Baa2, two levels above sub-investment grade.
Fitch and S&P rate the country at one notch above
sub-investment grade and plan to release their reviews in June.
A change in ratings to speculative grade typically leads to
a sharp rise in borrowing costs.
That would be bad news for South Africa, whose debt
servicing needs are already projected by the Treasury to rise to
nearly 180 billion rand ($12 billion) in 2018-19.
As at the end of March this year, South Africa's debt
service costs stood at 907.9 million rand ($58 million), higher
than previously projected, Fuzile said.
($1 = 15.6400 rand)
(Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)