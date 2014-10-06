* Rhino poaching surging to meet Asian demand
* Quarter of South Africa's population in private hands
* Private buyers may not be lured as "rhino returns" sour
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 6 South Africa's Kruger
National Park is inviting bids for rhinos under a plan to move
500 of the animals to safety to counter a wave of poaching for
their horns, highly prized in some Asian countries as a sign of
wealth.
In newspaper ads on Sunday, South African National Parks
invited potential buyers to "make a written offer to purchase
white rhinos in batches of 20 or more".
Private ranchers own around 5,000 of South Africa's 20,000
rhinos, part of a thriving game farming industry in Africa's
most advanced economy that caters to eco-toursim and hunting.
The government is now turning to the private sector because
the Kruger has become the main poaching ground for the animals.
More than 1,000 were poached in South Africa last year,
three times the tally in 2010, to meet soaring demand for rhino
horn, coveted as an ingredient in traditional medicine in
fast-growing economies such as China and Vietnam.
Government data shows at least 821 have been killed
illegally so far this year, 531 of them in Kruger. The 2014
total is widely expected to exceed 2013, when a record number of
rhinos were poached.
People buy them as an investment for a number of reasons.
Rhinos are used to attract tourists to a lodge for game viewing
and for legal trophy hunts and are traded in an open market.
Some ranchers have also bought rhinos in the hope that trade in
horn will be legalised at some point.
But given the rising risks in owning rhinos and the growing
costs of keeping them secure, the planned sales might not get
many takers.
"You are asking someone to put a large amount of money on
the table in a speculative venture," Pelham Jones, chairman of
the Private Rhino Owners Association, told Reuters.
Private rhino owners were already spending around 270
million rand ($24 million) a year just on security to protect
their investment and the species, Jones said.
Rhino auction prices have not performed as well as other
species such as cape buffalo, said Flippie Cloete, an economist
at South Africa's North West University.
Between 1991 and 2013, the average price of white rhinos
sold at auction increased to 277,351 rand from 180,247 rand - a
rise of just 54 percent.
Cape buffalo prices over the same period leapt almost
five-fold to just over 502,000 rand from around 118,000 rand.
The Kruger operation will see around 500 rhinos captured and
hopefully sold to mostly private buyers - a massive logistical
operation involving darting the animals from helicopters.
The first phase of the operation is under way, with some
rhinos already moved to holding pens, South Africa National
Parks spokesman Chris Vick said.
The focus is on Kruger's eastern border with Mozambique, one
of the world's poorest countries, where villagers are lured by
the promise of quick money into poaching.
(1 US dollar = 11.2805 South African rand)
