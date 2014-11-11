(Adds Russia confirmation, details)
CAPE TOWN Nov 11 South Africa will resume
seafood exports to Russia for the first time in almost two
decades as Moscow looks elsewhere for food sources following
Western sanctions over Ukraine.
Russia gave 12 South African firms rights to supply canned
and frozen fish from last Wednesday, according to a notice on
the Russian veterinary and phytosanitary service's website.
Moscow banned most Western food imports, worth $9 billion a
year, in August in response to the United States and European
Union's sanctions over Russia's role in Ukraine.
"Since the late 1990s, this is the first time South African
fish will be exported to Russia on a commercial basis," Felix
Ratheb, chief executive of the Cape Town-based Sea Harvest, told
Reuters.
Ratheb said its first exports to Russia were expected in
early 2015 and would begin at about 500 tonnes a year, worth
between 25 million-40 million rand ($2 million-$3.5 million).
South Africa's total fish exports in 2012 were valued at 3.5
billion rand but this figure could increase if Russia becomes a
major importer, Ratheb said.
South Africa's trade and industry minister, Rob Davies, said
in September that exports to Russia rose 11 percent between 2012
and 2013.
(1 US dollar = 11.25 South African rand)
