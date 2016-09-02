JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 South Africa's cabinet has reappointed Dudu Myeni as the chairwoman of the loss-making national airline, it said on Friday.

The cabinet said Myeni, an ally of President Jacob Zuma, was appointed alongside 11 other board members to the board of South African Airways (SAA). The new team will meet the Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan who would provide direction from a shareholder perspective, it said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)