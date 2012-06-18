JOHANNESBURG, June 18 State-owned South African Airways (SAA) will raise prices on all European flights to offset the costs of the Europe Union's programme that charges airlines for carbon emissions, it said on Monday.

The national flag carrier said it would increase fuel surcharge on flights to and from Europe by between 1 and 2 euros per passenger from July 1.

Europe has angered trading partners with its plan to make airlines cut pollution by levying a fee based on the amount of carbon emissions calculated for whole flights, not just the portion over Europe - a measure its critics regard as interference with their national airspace.

Since the start of this year, all airlines using European Union airports are required to buy permits under the Emission Trading Scheme, drawing protests from around the world with China banning its carries from taking part.

"We are doing this under protest," said Siza Mzimela, chief executive officer of SAA. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jon Herskovitz)