CAPE TOWN Oct 23 South Africa would consider a strategic partner for struggling state-run airline SAA, the minister of public enterprises said on Thursday, as the government looks for spending cuts.

South African Airlines, which has received two government bailouts totalling 10 billion rand ($910 million), was recently rebuffed for another cash injection.

Finance Minister Nhalanhla Nene on Wednesday slashed growth forecasts for Africa's most advanced economy to 1.4 percent in 2014 from a February forecast of 2.7 percent, and the government capped spending to try and rein in debt.

"Will we look at a strategic partner? I think so. I would like them to investigate going for a strategic partner," Lynne Brown told reporters in response to a question over an equity partner for South African Airlines.

Privatisation is considered a dirty word among many of the ruling party's labour and communist alliance partners, and Africa's second-largest economy has trodden carefully around the issue in its economic policies since the end of apartheid in 1994.

SAA has embarked on a turn-around strategy, with an order of new fuel-efficient planes seen as crucial.

In July this year, SAA's group chief executive said the national airline would finalise plans to replace up to 30 planes in a long-haul fleet upgrade worth around 60 billion rand and was looking mainly at Boeing and Airbus.

"We should come out with a financial model for how we fund the airline going forward, we should know which routes we are going to be flying and how we are going to get bums on seats," Brown said. (1 US dollar = 10.9656 South African rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by David Dolan/Ruth Pitchford)