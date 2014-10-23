(Updates with quotes, background)
CAPE TOWN Oct 23 South Africa would consider a
strategic partner for struggling state-run airline SAA,
the minister of public enterprises said on Thursday, as the
government looks for spending cuts.
South African Airlines, which has received two government
bailouts totalling 10 billion rand ($910 million), was recently
rebuffed for another cash injection.
Finance Minister Nhalanhla Nene on Wednesday slashed growth
forecasts for Africa's most advanced economy to 1.4 percent in
2014 from a February forecast of 2.7 percent, and the government
capped spending to try and rein in debt.
"Will we look at a strategic partner? I think so. I would
like them to investigate going for a strategic partner," Lynne
Brown told reporters in response to a question over an equity
partner for South African Airlines.
Privatisation is considered a dirty word among many of the
ruling party's labour and communist alliance partners, and
Africa's second-largest economy has trodden carefully around the
issue in its economic policies since the end of apartheid in
1994.
SAA has embarked on a turn-around strategy, with an order of
new fuel-efficient planes seen as crucial.
In July this year, SAA's group chief executive said the
national airline would finalise plans to replace up to 30 planes
in a long-haul fleet upgrade worth around 60 billion rand and
was looking mainly at Boeing and Airbus.
"We should come out with a financial model for how we fund
the airline going forward, we should know which routes we are
going to be flying and how we are going to get bums on seats,"
Brown said.
(1 US dollar = 10.9656 South African rand)
