JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 South Africa's government
has reappointed Dudu Myeni, an ally of President Jacob Zuma, as
the chairwoman of South African Airways (SAA) for one year, the
loss-making state-owned airline said on Friday.
The cabinet said Myeni was appointed alongside 11 other
board members for SAA. The new team will meet Minister
of Finance Pravin Gordhan who will provide direction from a
shareholder perspective, it said in a statement.
On Thursday, a finance ministry source said officials in the
department had opposed Myeni's selection, but had managed to
push through some preferred candidates to the cash-strapped
airline's new board.
SAA has been surviving on state-guaranteed loans and has
failed to submit financial statements for the past two years,
with results for 2015/16 held back after the Treasury refused to
grant it 5 billion rand ($343 million) in additional loan
guarantees.
Myeni's reappointment comes two days after asset manager
Futuregrowth said it had halted lending to state-owned firms
over concerns of political interference in their administration.
In December, Zuma denied rumours he had had an affair with
Myeni or that their ties had led to the sacking of then-finance
minister Nhlanhla Nene, who had accused Myeni of mismanaging a 1
billion-rand deal with Airbus.
Critics say government plans to form a new committee to be
supervised by Zuma that would oversee state-owned enterprises
such as SAA would limit Gordhan's control over firms.
The rand has slid more than 8 percent against the dollar
since Aug. 23, in part also on renewed fears that Gordhan could
be charged over the activities of a surveillance unit set up
when he was head of the tax department which police say
illegally spied on politicians.
($1 = 14.5933 rand)
