JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South African Airways said
on Monday it has been granted a three-week extension to submit
financial statements to Hong Kong or risk losing the lucrative
Asian route.
The state-owned carrier, which has failed to publish annual
statements for the past two years and is in danger of defaulting
on its debt, was initially given a Sept. 6 deadline by Hong
Kong.
The deadline has now been pushed back to Sept. 30, SAA
spokesman Tlali Tlali said.
"We are confident that we will meet all outstanding
requirements. It is extremely unlikely that SAA's service on
this route will be terminated," Tlali said.
Marred by controversy and financial mismanagement, the
airline has been surviving on state guarantees of around 14.4
billion rand ($1 billion) and has been singled out amongst other
state companies by ratings agencies as a major risk to the
country's investment grade status.
Its results for 2015/16 have been held back by the
Treasury's refusal to grant the loss-making carrier 5 billion
rand in additional guarantees.
In a newspaper notice last week, the airline said it planned
to raise 16 billion rand from lenders.
The main opposition party, Democratic Alliance, said on
Monday it planned to challenge Friday's reappointment of Dudu
Myeni as SAA's chairwoman, accusing her of being responsible for
the crisis at their airline.
($1 = 14.3926 rand)
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia and
Louise Heavens)