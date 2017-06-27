(Adds quote, SAA)
CAPE TOWN, June 27 South Africa's Treasury is in
talks with banks to roll over 9 billion rand ($695 million) in
debt due to be paid this month by struggling state airline South
African Airways (SAA), a senior official said on Tuesday.
SAA, which is reliant on government debt guarantees of
almost 20 billion rand, has been cited as a threat to South
Africa's economy by rating agencies that have recently
downgraded the country's sovereign rating to "junk".
If SAA fails to meet its debt obligations, it may
have ripple effects on the government's wider guarantee
framework, Treasury Director General Dondo Mogajane told
legislators.
"So we understand the urgency and importance of acting
carefully and in a very responsible way, so we are seized with
the matter," Mogajane said in response to questions during a
presentation by state-owned SAA to parliament.
SAA's chief financial officer, Phumeza Nhantsi, told
journalists that around 9 billion rand of debt was maturing in a
few days time, with around 6 or 7 lenders involved.
She did not name any of the lenders due to confidentiality
clauses, but confirmed that they were looking to the Public
Investment Corporation, Africa's largest pension fund, as a
possible lender in future.
According to the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA),
Standard Chartered Bank has declined to renew its loan
facilities of 2.3 billion rand to SAA due on June 30.
ABSA and Standard Bank are among other
lenders, the DA says.
($1 = 12.9195 rand)
