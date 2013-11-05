JOHANNESBURG Nov 5 Global brewer SABMiller
reached a wage deal with more than 2,000 workers in
South Africa on Tuesday, ending a five-week strike that had
little impact on beer production.
SABMiller, which is also listed in Johannesburg,
said it had agreed to raise wages by 7 percent, plus
performance-related pay, back-dated to July 1.
"I was proud of the resilience of the majority of our
employees during this difficult period who worked together to
ensure the impact on our operations was minimised," said
Mauricio Leyva, head of the brewer's domestic unit.
Workers led by the Food and Allied Workers Union were
initially demanding a 9.5 percent wage hike and for the company
to do away with performance-related pay.
The pay settlement, which raises the average monthly pay to
just over 18,000 rand ($1,800), is above an inflation rate of
about 6 percent and reflects similar accords across Africa's
biggest economy.