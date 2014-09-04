Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
JOHANNESBURG Sanlam Ltd (SLMJ.J), South Africa's largest insurer by market value, plans to spend up to 550 million rand ($52 million) to increase its stake in the insurance arm of India's Shriram Group to 49 percent by the end of the year, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The company, which has a 3.3 billion rand warchest for expansion in its Indian and African operations, is also scouring Ghana and Kenya for possible acquisitions, Johan van Zyl told Reuters.
"The key is to build our footprint in Africa. In India we have seen some movement toward lifting the foreign direct investment limit of 26 percent to 49 percent," he said.
The company has already spent another 1.5 billion rand on expansion since January.
($1 = 10.6806 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.