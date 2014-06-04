JOHANNESBURG, June 4 South Africa's biggest
insurer, Sanlam, reported a 23 percent jump in earnings
for the first four months of the year on Wednesday after booking
increased new business volumes and higher returns from
investment services.
The company established nearly a century ago said new
business increased 21 percent to 59 billion rand ($5.5 billion)
while earnings from financial services improved by 40 percent.
Sanlam said on Tuesday it had concluded an agreement to
purchase a 63 percent stake in Soras Group, Rwanda's biggest
life and non-life insurer. The $24.3 million purchase is its
first foray into the country.
Sanlam has businesses in 16 countries including 11 other
African countries and has set aside $370 million for emerging
market acquisitions this year.
Its shares fell 0.28 percent to 60.20 rand as at 1219GMT,
