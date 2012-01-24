CAPE TOWN Jan 24 South Africa's 180,000 barrels-per-day SAPREF refinery expects to return to full production by the middle of next month due to a mechanical problem at the plant.

"During the shutdown of the refinery a mechanical problem was encountered. Repairs are underway and it is anticipated that the refinery will be back to full production around mid February," spokeswoman Margaret Rowe said in an e-mailed statement.

Towards the end of December 2011 some unplanned repairs had to be undertaken at the Durban single buoy mooring, which brings crude oil into the refinery.

Due to the non-availability of crude oil while the single buoy mooring was out of service, production units at the refinery, the largest in southern Africa, were shut-down Rowe added.

SAPREF is jointly owned by BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.