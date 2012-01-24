CAPE TOWN Jan 24 South Africa's 180,000
barrels-per-day SAPREF refinery expects to return to full
production by the middle of next month due to a mechanical
problem at the plant.
"During the shutdown of the refinery a mechanical problem
was encountered. Repairs are underway and it is anticipated that
the refinery will be back to full production around mid
February," spokeswoman Margaret Rowe said in an e-mailed
statement.
Towards the end of December 2011 some unplanned repairs had
to be undertaken at the Durban single buoy mooring, which brings
crude oil into the refinery.
Due to the non-availability of crude oil while the single
buoy mooring was out of service, production units at the
refinery, the largest in southern Africa, were shut-down Rowe
added.
SAPREF is jointly owned by BP Plc and Royal Dutch
Shell Plc.