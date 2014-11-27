* Petrochem company turns toxic waste sludge to fertiliser
* Process will enable Sasol to meet new environmental rules
* Sasol claims process is a world first
SECUNDA, South Africa, Nov 27 South African
petrochemicals company Sasol said it opened an
industrial plant that converts toxic waste sludge into
fertiliser this week, in an effort to stay ahead of new and
tighter environmental regulations.
Sasol's Secunda project in South Africa's Mpumalanga
province produces synthetic fuels like petrol and gas by burning
coal, a process that leaves behind 80,000 tonnes every year of
toxic waste, known as "biosludge".
Sasol used to burn the waste or send it to landfill.
Now, the new waste-to-fertiliser plant at Secunda, which
Sasol claims is the first such plant in the world, will use
bacteria and fungi micro-organisms to break down the "biosludge"
and convert it into organic compost, which can be recycled as
fertiliser.
Some of the fertilizer will help the growth of sugar graze,
a plant which will then be used to break down the sludge.
The fertilising process will get rid of about a third of
biosludge waste and almost all of the other 160 types of waste
the plant produces, Sasol said in a presentation.
"This is an environmentally sustainable way of removing
waste, this project ticks all of the boxes," said Sarushen
Pillay, environmental technology manager at Sasol.
Pillay said the project would not be capital intensive but
declined to give specific costs.
South Africa is due to introduce new regulations next year
that will restrict the amount of carbon that mining and energy
companies can emit and firms like Sasol are scrambling to meet
the new deadlines.
Sasol said the new process would enable it to meet the new
rules.
"Sasol is faced with the challenge of meeting the new air
quality act standards and waste management act. An
environmentally sustainable alternative is composting," Pillay
said.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Joe Brock and Susan
Fenton)