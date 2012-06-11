CAPE TOWN, June 11 South Africa and Saudi Arabia
have set up a 20 billion rand ($2.4 billion) holding company for
farming, mining and petrochemical investments as both countries
seek to diversify their economies.
Saudi Arabian South African Holding (SASAH), a 50-50 joint
venture company, will help identify potential projects and
partners in the top two economies in Africa and the Middle East,
officials said on Monday.
South Africa has been courting Gulf countries, including the
United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the world's largest oil
producer, Saudi Arabia, to help offset poor economic growth in
major trading partner Europe.
South African petrochemicals group Sasol, the
world's top maker of motor fuel from coal, could be one of the
companies potentially interested, Iqbal Surve, co-chairman of
the Saudi Arabia South Africa Business Council, said.
"The Saudis are also looking to tap into the expertise that
we have in specific sectors in South Africa," he said at a trade
ministry briefing.
($1 = 8.4348 South African rand)
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)