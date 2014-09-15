JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 South African police are
investigating two Nigerians and an Israeli citizen who tried to
bring $9.3 million in cash into the country illegally, a
spokesman said on Monday, in what might have been part of an
arms deal.
The South African Revenue Service (SARS) seized the funds at
Lanseria airport, northwest of Johannesburg, on Sept. 5. The
funds are being held at the central bank as police investigate,
SARS spokeswoman Marika Muller said.
"The passengers' luggage was searched after Customs
officials detected irregularities. The money was detained as it
was undisclosed/undeclared and above the prescribed legal
limit," Muller said in a statement.
South Africa's City Press newspaper reported that bundles of
unused $100 bills packed in three suitcase were transported in a
small business jet from the Nigerian capital, Abuja.
The three passengers said they were using it to buy arms for
the Nigerian security services, City Press said.
South African airport security spokesman Solomon Makgale
confirmed a police investigation was underway but declined to
give details.
