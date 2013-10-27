JOHANNESBURG Oct 27 Prominent South African
businessman and anti-apartheid stalwart Tokyo Sexwale was
arrested in New York after his name was on a list of people
banned from entering the United States, national broadcaster
SABC said on Sunday, citing his lawyer.
Sexwale, a rival of President Jacob Zuma who was ousted as
housing minister in a cabinet reshuffle in July, was arrested at
John F Kennedy International Airport while on a business trip,
SABC said, citing Lesley Mkhabela
Some anti-apartheid activists were banned from visiting the
United States during apartheid, which ended in 1994. The ban has
been lifted but not all the names have been removed from the
list, Mkhabela told the SABC.
"He has instructed us to take the matter up with the
authorities of the U.S. so we will address the letter to the
U.S. Embassy in South Africa," Mkhabela was quoted as saying on
the broadcaster's website.
No one was immediately available for comment at Mkhabela's
law firm. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which
runs the airport, did not immediately respond to a request for a
comment.
Alongside former President Nelson Mandela, Sexwale spent
years in South Africa's Robben Island prison for his opposition
to white-minority rule.
A charismatic politician, Sexwale later became a leading
member of the ruling African National Congress and an
influential businessman, founding the investment firm
Mvelaphanda Group.
(Reporting by David Dolan and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Alison
Williams)