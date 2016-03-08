CAPE TOWN, March 8 The first exploration for
shale gas in South Africa will begin in the next financial year,
the government said on Tuesday, following years of postponement.
"One area of real opportunity for South Africa is the
exploration of shale gas," the statement said. "Exploration
activities are scheduled to commence in the next financial year.
This will lead to excellent prospects for beneficiation and add
value to our mineral wealth."
Delays in awarding exploration licenses and lower oil prices
led to firms such as Royal Dutch Shell pulling back a
year ago on planned shale gas projects in the onshore Karoo
Basin.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Zandi Shabalala;
Editing by Ed Cropley)