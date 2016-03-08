CAPE TOWN, March 8 South Africa's Petroleum
Agency expects to make its recommendations on the first two of
five shale gas exploration license applications by early May,
the acting chief executive said on Tuesday.
"The two we are making recommendations on are Falcon
and Bundu," Lindiwe Mekwe told Reuters after government said
they expected exploration to start in the next financial year.
The regulator is also considering applications from Shell
and two other companies, Mekwe said. Once
recommendations have been made it will be down to the minister
of mineral resources to make a final decision on granting
licenses.
