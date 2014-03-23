JOHANNESBURG, March 23 An Austrian tourist was
attacked and killed by a shark while swimming at a beach in
South Africa's Eastern Cape province, the National Sea Rescue
Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.
The 72-year-old man received fatal wounds in the attack on
Saturday at Second Beach in Port St. Johns, where he and his
wife were part of a tour group, the institute said in a
statement. It did not name the victim.
It added the species of shark involved in the incident was
not immediately known.
South Africa's coast is known for its great white sharks,
which are an attraction for its tourist industry with operators
offering cage dives and boat trips to view one of the ocean's
fiercest and most feared predators.
Underwater fences have been erected at popular swimming
spots for protection.
In October, a man who was snorkelling was fatally attacked
by a shark off the Eastern Cape coast.
According to the University of Florida's latest annual
International Shark Attack File released in February, shark
attacks around the world fell to a five-year low in 2013, but
the number of fatalities rose with the most incidents recorded
in Florida..
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)