JOHANNESBURG Aug 20 A cargo ship carrying
147,650 tonnes of coal has broken apart a few hundred metres off
of South Africa's Richards Bay port with large parts of the
vessel underwater, maritime officials said on Tuesday.
The 230-metre-long ship, named SMART, ran aground in rough
seas on Monday. It was not blocking shipping lanes at the Indian
Ocean port or impeding operations at the Richards Bay Coal
Terminal, the largest coal shipping point on the continent, they
said.
"Tugs tried to assist the vessel but to no avail. The vessel
has buckled and broken in two," the east coast port's authority
Transnet said in a statement.
The single-hull, 151,279 tonne ship is registered to Alpha
Marine Corp and flies a Panamanian flag. After loading at
Richards Bay it was intended to deliver its cargo to a port in
China, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Currently, there is no environmental impact. There is no
oil spillage at this stage," said Preston Khomo, the port
manager.
There was no information immediately available on what type
of coal it was carrying.
On Monday, 23 crew members including the captain were
airlifted off the vessel after it ran aground. No injuries were
reported.
Earlier this month, another cargo ship, the 165 metre-long
Kiani Satu carrying rice, went aground off the southern coast.
