JOHANNESBURG Aug 17 South African grocer
Shoprite Holdings, Africa's biggest retailer, met its
profit estimates with a 10.8 percent rise in full-year earnings
on Tuesday as it stole market share in its food business from
rivals.
Shoprite said diluted headline earnings per share totaled
772.9 cents in the year ended June, in line with the 773 cents
estimate by Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates.
Headline EPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in
South Africa which strips out certain one-off items.
Its shares rose 1.54 percent to 160.49 rand by 705 GMT.
Retailers in Africa's most advanced economy have suffered
from an electricity shortage that has forced many stores to fork
out for back-up generators. They in turn are struggling to pass
those costs along to highly indebted consumers.
Shoprite said it had managed to increase sales by 11.2
percent to 113.7 billion rand ($8.80 billion) thanks to 170 new
stores and taking market share in food sales from its
competitors.
($1 = 12.9235 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Cropley)